Hyderabad: Man kills wife, surrenders before police

Later in the night, the accused, Darshan allegedly strangulated his wife, Soundarya to death with a towel, police said, adding that he walked into OU police station, where he surrendered

Hyderabad: A vegetable vendor surrendered before the police here after he strangulated his wife to death at Sithaphalmandi early on Monday. The victim, Soundarya (32), was married to S Darshan eight years ago and they had two children. Late on Sunday, Darshan went home with a bottle of whisky and the couple reportedly had it together.

Later in the night, Darshan allegedly strangulated Soundarya to death with a towel, police said, adding that he then left the body in the house and walked into the Osmania University police station, where he surrendered.

Darshan told the police that he had family related issues with his wife and wanted to end the relationship a few months ago. However, due to the intervention of family elders, he had continued the relationship but when issues cropped up again, he decided to kill her.

The police have booked a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and took up investigation.

