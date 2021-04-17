Hyderabad: Man, minor son held for murder

The arrested persons were Sarwan Singh (42) and his 15-year-old son from Tarn Taran district in Punjab and Sarwan’s nephew Arshdeep Singh (20)

Hyderabad: The Chikkadpally police solved the murder case of Satnaam Singh, which was reported about a fortnight ago, and arrested a man, his minor son and a nephew from Punjab. The arrested persons were Sarwan Singh (42) and his 15-year-old son from Tarn Taran district in Punjab and Sarwan’s nephew Arshdeep Singh (20), a resident of Fatehabad district in Haryana.

According to the police, Sarwan Singh and his son bore grudge against Satnaam Singh for allegedly enticing and marrying Sarwan’s wife Baljeet Kaur, few years ago. Satnam had migrated to Hyderabad and set up a hotel in Narayanaguda and living at Suryanagar in Chikkadpally.

“A few months ago, Sarwan got a clue from Satnaam’s brother that the couple is in Hyderabad and having collected their location, he sent his minor son to stay with the couple and plan the time of murder,” said Ch Sridhar, ACP Chikkadpally. The minor boy came to Hyderabad in the first week of March and met the couple and started living with them. For the last few days, Baljeet who works at a Gurudwara, stayed in the quarters in the premises. Taking advantage of the situation, the juvenile called his father and cousin to Hyderabad.

“They reached Hyderabad on March 31st morning and attacked Satnaam Singh, who was sleeping alone in the house,” the ACP said adding that the trio then returned to their native places on train on the same day. Following a complaint from Baljeet, the Chikkadpally police booked a case and traced and nabbed the accused from Punjab. They were brought to Hyderabad and produced before a court for judicial custody.

