Hyderabad: Man murdered at Miyapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons murdered a newspaper hawker at Miyapur after a brawl on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the victim A Praveen (26), a resident of Patancheruvu had come to a liquor shop located near Miyapur bus stop and purchased a bottle of whisky. He was consuming liquor along with a few persons when a quarrel broke out between them over some issue.

“The unknown persons attacked Praveen with a stone on his head. He collapsed on the ground and died on the spot,” said Miyapur police.

A case is registered and efforts on to identify the killers. The police collected the feed from the closed circuit cameras installed in the surroundings. Three special teams were constituted to nab the suspects.