Hyderabad: Man murdered at Trimulgherry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 AM, Tue - 13 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons stabbed a man to death at roadside in Gunrock Enclave area of Secunderabad on Monday night.

According to the police, an old time property offender Karthik along with some persons had come to a scrap shop on Monday evening and sold some material.

While they were leaving the shop an argument ensued between Karthik and his friends over some monetary issues. However locals pacified them and they dispersed. In the night Karthik was attacked and stabbed suspectedly by his friends. He received injuries and collapsed.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted him to Gandhi Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment later.

A case is booked by the police and efforts are going on to arrest the assailant.