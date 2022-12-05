| Scr To Operate Special Trains Between Secunderabad And Cuttack

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run eight special trains between Secunderabad and Cuttack.

These special trains include the Secunderabad – Cuttack special, running on December 9, 16, 23 and 30. Likewise, the Cuttack – Secunderabad train will run on December 10, 17, 24 and 31.

The special trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, the SCR said.