Hyderabad: Man murdered by group of persons at Nampally

The victim a resident of First Lancer, against whom a rowdy sheet is maintained, was standing near the Niloufer hospital when a group of persons cornered him and stabbed repeatedly using knives

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by a group of persons at Nampally on Wednesday evening.

The victim, identified as Firdous, a resident of First Lancer, against whom a rowdy sheet is maintained, was standing near the Niloufer hospital when a group of persons cornered him and stabbed repeatedly using knives. The man succumbed to injuries on the spot.

On information the police reached the spot and started an investigation. The police said Firdous is involved in multiple criminal cases including murder and drug related. A case is registered.

