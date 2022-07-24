Hyderabad: Man murdered by son at Begumpet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:42 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A man had allegedly killed his father over property issues at Begumpet on Saturday night.

According to the police, the victim Abraham Lincoln (75) worked as a cook at A Restaurant and stayed along with his family at Pattigadda in Begumpet for last few years.

On Saturday night, Kiran (30), who is son of his second wife, went to the restaurant in Begumpet and had picked up an argument with his father over property related issues.

“Kiran stabbed Abraham with a knife he had carried with him and fled away from the spot. The injured person was shifted to a private hospital with severe injuries and passed away while undergoing treatment,” Begumpet police said.

A case is registered and investigation going on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .