Hyderabad: Man murdered in Balapur

The assailants are suspected to have attacked him with sharp weapons.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 08:58 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons murdered a man at Royal Colony in Balapur on Thursday night.

The assailants are suspected to have attacked him with sharp weapons.

Police are investigating if previous enmity led to the murder.

The man, Syed Sameer (28), a decoration worker from Baba Nagar in Champapet was returning from work when the incident occurred.

“He could have been murdered following an argument with the persons who are known to him,” the Balapur police said, adding that the locals had alerted the police.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. Footage from surveillance cameras in the colony and lanes leading to it is being collected to identify the killers.