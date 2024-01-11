Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter murdered in Balapur

Mubarak Siquer (32) was cornered by a group of persons around midnight and brutally stabbed with knives. The attackers later had thrown boulders on the man.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 11 January 2024, 09:35 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter was murdered by a group of persons at Wadi e Mustafa in Balapur on Wednesday night.

Mubarak Siquer (32) was cornered by a group of persons around midnight and brutally stabbed with knives. The attackers later had thrown boulders on the man.

On information the police reached the spot and after examination shifted the body for postmortem examination to Osmania General Hospital. A case is registered.

The police suspect some persons with whom Mubarak was having rivalry might have killed him.

Initially there was confusion over police station jurisdiction of the spot with the place falling on the border stretch between Pahadishareef and Balapur police station.

The senior officers then asked Balapur police to take up the case.