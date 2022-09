Auto driver found murdered in car in Balapur

10:51 AM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver was murdered by some persons at Balapur on Sunday night.

The man, Salman Chowoosh, 25, of Shaheennagar, had gone to a hotel along with four of his friends in a car.

“He was later found murdered in a car. We suspect the four persons with whom Salman had gone might have killed him,” the Balapur police said.

A case was booked and efforts were on to nab the assailants. The body was shifted to the OGH mortuary.