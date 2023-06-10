Hyderabad: Man murdered in Santoshnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 AM, Sat - 10 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man was hacked to death in his house at Santoshnagar allegedly by his brothers-in-law at Moin Bagh here on Friday.

Mohd.Nayeem (30) was married to Rubina Begum four years ago and the couple has been having frequent arguments over trivial matters for the past one year. Nayeem allegedly abused and assaulted his wife often.

Police said the elders from both sides tried to work out a compromise between the couple, but Nayeem continued to harass his wife. On Friday afternoon, Nayeem’s brothers-in-law armed with knives and other weapons barged into the house and attacked him. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

The Santoshnagar police visited the spot, booked a case and took up investigation.

