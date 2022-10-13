Hyderabad: Man sentenced for eight days for blackmailing woman

Hyderabad: A man who allegedly was blackmailing and demanding sexual favours from a woman, was convicted by a local court and sentenced to eight days imprisonment.

A student, Abdul Salman (23), had allowed a couple to spent some time at his house. However, using a hidden camera, he filmed the intimate moments of the couple. “Later, he sent these video clips to the woman and sought sexual favors from her with a threat that he would make the video public,” said officials of Hyderabad She Teams.

On a complaint from the woman, the police booked a case and arrested the man. He was produced before the court. He was given eight days of imprisonment.