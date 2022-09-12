Hyderabad: She Teams nab 240 persons for harassing women during Ganesh festivities

A total of 240 persons were caught by the She Teams while harassing women during the festivities at Ganesh idol pandals

Hyderabad: A total of 240 persons were caught by the She Teams while harassing women during the festivities at Ganesh idol pandals at various places across the city.

She Team members produced those caught before court with evidence and the trial courts sentenced them to imprisonment ranging from two to 10 days and a fine of Rs.250 each.

On the occasion of Ganesh festival, the Hyderabad She Team had its footprint at all Ganesh Pandals across the city and 240 persons, who were found misbehaving with women during the celebrations, deliberately touching and harassing women, were arrested by the team who were incognito in the crowd in mufti with secret cameras.

“It is not easy to escape from the She Teams no matter where the place is, no matter how huge the crowd. It is your ignorance if you think your unethical acts of behaving indecently with women will not be caught by the hidden cameras of the She Team,” Additional Commissioner of Police AR Srinivas (Crime and SIT) and In-charge She Teams said.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand appreciated the work of the She Teams.