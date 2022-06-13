Hyderabad: Man sentenced to 225 days jail term for beating woman

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A city court sentenced a man to 225 days of imprisonment for trespassing into the house of a woman and beating her in an inebriated condition at Gandhinagar.

Jakkul Sai Kumar (21) of Kavadiguda, against whom 15 petty cases were booked in different police stations in the city, on Saturday night entered the house of a woman and beat her over some issue. The woman approached the police and a case under Section 70 C, 59 of Hyderabad Police Act and 323 of IPC was booked against him. He was produced before court, which sentenced him to 225 days of jail. Sai Kumar was shifted to the Chanchalguda Central Prison.