Hyderabad man shot at by armed robbers in Chicago

Mohammad Mujeebuddin was travelling in a car which was intercepted by a few armed persons who fired upon him and robbed him of his money and wallet before escaping

By | Published: 10:05 pm 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: In the second such case within a week, another man from Hyderabad was reportedly injured when unidentified persons fired upon him at Michigan Avenue of Chicago in the United States on Sunday. Indications are that it was an armed robbery.

According to reports reaching here, Mohammad Mujeebuddin was travelling in a car which was intercepted by a few armed persons who fired upon him and robbed him of his money and wallet before escaping.

Mujeebuddin was rushed to a hospital in Chicago by the police. Last week, another NRI, a native of Chanchalguda here, escaped unhurt when a few persons fired upon on his car.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .