Hyderabad: Seven in family sentenced imprisonment for murdering FIL

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and six of his family members to three years imprisonment in a murder case reported at Mokila in 2013.
In October 2013, the prime convict in the case V Kalya, along with his family members attacked his father-in-law P Gopal with sticks, resulting in grievous injuries and subsequent death.
Other family members who were sentenced to three years imprisonment include P Hunya, P Srinu, P Punya, P Vasya, V Lalitha and V Pentamma, all residents of Shankarpally.
The Mokila police investigated the case.