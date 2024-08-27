| Hyderabad Man Six Others From His Family Sentenced Imprisonment For Murdering Father In Law

Hyderabad: Seven in family sentenced imprisonment for murdering FIL

V Kalya, along with his family members attacked his father-in-law P Gopal with sticks, resulting in grievous injuries and subsequent death.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 August 2024, 09:12 PM

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and six of his family members to three years imprisonment in a murder case reported at Mokila in 2013.

In October 2013, the prime convict in the case V Kalya, along with his family members attacked his father-in-law P Gopal with sticks, resulting in grievous injuries and subsequent death.

Also Read Hyderabad: Youth sentenced to one year RI for harassment

Other family members who were sentenced to three years imprisonment include P Hunya, P Srinu, P Punya, P Vasya, V Lalitha and V Pentamma, all residents of Shankarpally.

The Mokila police investigated the case.