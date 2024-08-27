| Hyderabad Youth Sentenced To One Year Ri For Harassment

Hyderabad: Youth sentenced to one year RI for harassment

The convict Bhanu Prakash (20), a private employee from Balapur, harassed and misbehaved with the 15-year-old girl from the same neighbourhood on pretext of love.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 August 2024, 09:01 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced a man to one year rigorous imprisonment in a harassment case of a minor girl reported at Pahadishareef in 2019.

The court also imposed a fine on the convict apart from ordering compensation to the victim.

Based on the girl’s complaint, the Pahadishareef police booked a case and arrested Bhanu Prakash.