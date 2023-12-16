Hyderabad: Manthan Int’l School celebrates Annual Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: Manthan International School, part of the International School Partnership (ISP) group, hosted the Annual Day, Pratibimb for Junior KG to Grade 3 students and Rangmanthan for Grades 4 to 12,today, at Manthan International School, Tellapur. The event was attended by over 5000 people including families of the learners and the entire Manthan team.

The Pratibimb events were created as reflections of learning that happened in class throughout the year. The Rangmanthan events incorporated all club activities that the students are part of and showcased their skills in music, dance, theatre, sports and the arts.

The shows had attractive formats such as “Tamasha”, which included the depiction of indigenous Indian games while describing the various stages of life. A musical skit, ‘Entertainment through the Ages,’ looked at how entertaining and being entertained has changed from the time of gramophones to that of mobile gadgets.

Capturing the rich tapestry of the country’s history, the show ‘Golden Ages of India’ took the audience through the magnificent journey of glory and valour through performances in drama, dance and music. “Confluence” was the finale that celebrated a multicultural extravaganza of global sounds and rhythms presented by Music Club students.