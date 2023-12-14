Sangareddy: BRS MPTCs move no-confidence motion against MPP for switching loyalties

Narayankhed MPTCs presenting a no-confidence motion letter to AO Rathnam at RDO Office in Narayankhed on Thursday.

Sangareddy: The MPTCs of Narayankhed Mandal have moved a no-confidence motion against Narayankhed Mandal Parishad President (MPP) Chandibhai Chauhan on Thursday. Chandibhai had won as MPTC of Rykal village in 2019.

Since Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) won 14 MPTCs out of 18 MPTCs in the Mandal, the MPTCs had elected Chandibhai as MPP while choosing Nizampet-II MPTC Sai Reddy as her deputy. However, Chandibhai had joined in Congress Party along with two other BRS MPTCs recently.

Since the moving of the no-confidence motion would need 12 MPTCs’ support, the remaining 12 BRS MPTCs had presented the no-confidence motion letter to AO Rathanam at Narayankhed RDO office on Thursday. The MPTCs said that Chandibhai switched loyalties after winning on BRS ticket which motivated them to move the no-confidence motion against her.