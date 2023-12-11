| Congress Veteran Jagga Reddy Who Crossed Swords With Revanth And Rajanarsimha Now At Crossroads In His Political Career

Congress veteran Jagga Reddy who crossed swords with Revanth and Rajanarsimha, now at crossroads in his political career

Jagga Reddy, who looked like a straight pick into the State cabinet if the Congress formed government, had suffered a loss in the election in Sangareddy Constituency at the hands of the BRS candidate Chintha Prabhakar.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 02:55 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Sangareddy: Congress veteran and three-time legislator from Sangareddy assembly constituency Turpu Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy is at the crossroads in his political career which spans over three decades.

Reddy, who visibly could not digest the election’s outcome, looked frustrated in a couple of video statements released by him during the last week. Not only his loss in the elections, but the serious differences with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister from Sangareddy district Damodara Rajanarsimha will all likely cost him dearly politically.

In a desperate attempt to get a hold in the Constituency and district administration, Jagga Reddy had released a video directing the officials to follow his instructions and invite his wife Nirmala to all the government programmes in the capacity of the district congress president. However, the sources in the district administration said that the official machinery would not heed to his ‘instructions’.

One of the controversial seat allotments by the Congress to Neelam Madhu in Patancheru segment had created serious differences between Damodara Rajanarsimha and Jagga Reddy before the elections. When the seat was allotted to Madhu while denying ticket to Kata Srinivas Goud, a staunch follower of Damodara Rajnarsimha, Goud’s wife Sudharani held Jagga Reddy responsible.

Accusing Damodara Rajanarsimha of motivating Sudharani to make statements against him, Jagga Reddy challenged the former to face him directly in politics instead of motivating others to criticise. However, the Damodara Rajnarsimha made Congress leadership to revert the decision and got the seat allotted to his follower Kata.

Eventually, Jagga Reddy lost the election while Rajnarsimha was inducted into the Cabinet after his success from Andole Constituency. Expecting his support for Jagga Reddy now appears to be an impossible task as of now. When the Congress high command made Revanth Reddy as Pradesh Congress Committee President, Jagga Reddy was one of the few leaders who opposed it strongly.

Jagga Reddy always acted against Revanth and made several comments before the media challenging his leadership. At this juncture, Jagga Reddy looked a bit desperate to get his hold on the Congress Party in the Sangareddy constituency.