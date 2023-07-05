Hyderabad: MANUU launches part-time MTech, BSc programmes

MANUU also started a diploma and certificate programme in Fashion Technology at Lucknow campus for the Academic year 2023-2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has launched part-time MTech – CSE AI and ML programme, and BSc programmes in Fashion Technology and Interior Design at its Hyderabad campus. The university has also started a diploma and certificate programme in Fashion Technology at Lucknow campus for the Academic year 2023-2024. These programmes are also being offered at Hyderabad campus.

The last date for submission of online applications is July 31. Application forms, general instructions and other details are available on the University website www.manuu.edu.in.

Meanwhile, online admissions to merit-based regular courses are open till July 24, and the last date for distance mode programmes is August 25. Candidates can apply for BEd distance mode up to July 25.