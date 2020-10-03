Rachakonda Security Council holds Margadarshak training module

The session, chaired by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, included multiple topics inclusive of myths and facts of domestic violence

By | Published: 8:23 pm 8:27 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Security Council held its second consecutive Margadarshak training module on building perspective and skills enhancement here on Saturday.

The session, chaired by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat, included multiple topics inclusive of myths and facts of domestic violence. As per a study, about 50 per cent of Indian women face abuse, while two out of three women never speak out about the abuse, the Commissioner said, adding that three out of four would not seek help either.

The session emphasised the role of the Margadarshaks as the bridge between the society and the police. About 100 participants attended the virtual session which had the Commissioner clarifying their doubts as well.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .