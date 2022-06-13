| Hyderabad Marijuana Found In Car Involved In Accident At Keesara

Hyderabad: Marijuana found in car involved in accident at Keesara

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:33 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: A huge quantity of marijuana was allegedly found in a car that met with an accident on the Outer Ring Road at Keesara on the city outskirts on Monday.

Two persons were injured and two others were absconding.

Sources said the car reportedly from Delhi, lost control and crashed into a truck which was going in front of it near Leonia Resorts.

The police personnel who reached the spot were surprised to find marijuana in huge quantity in the vehicle.

The two injured persons are being treated in hospital under police observation.