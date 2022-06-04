Hyderabad: Marijuana on railway tracks, youngster turns peddler

Published Date - 04:47 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: It is not every day that you come across a bag full of marijuana while strolling along the railway tracks. Well, that is what exactly happened with G Karthik, a 23-year-old labourer from Waddera Basti.

While walking on the railway tracks near the RRC Grounds on Thursday, Karthik stumbled upon a bag of marijuana. Knowing that he could make some money from the drug, Karthik took the bag home.

“He took it home and started selling it to addicts in the area,” Gopalapuram ACP N Sudhir said.

However, word soon reached the Tukaram Gate police, who came in search of Karthik and arrested him. He still had five kilograms of the marijuana with him, police said, adding that investigation so far had indicated that the bag fell off the Konark Express on Thursday afternoon.

Further probe is on to trace the source of the marijuana and how it landed on the tracks.

