Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi inaugurates the Flight, a commemorative sculptor celebrating women’s power

The 12-feet stainless steel structure is placed at the junction in front of the KBR Park main gate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Hyderabad: The Flight, a commemorative sculpture celebrating women’s power, was unveiled by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi along with FICCI FLO Hyderabad chairperson, Shubhraa Maheshwari, and philanthropist Pinky Reddy, here on Sunday.

The 12-feet stainless steel structure is placed at the junction in front of the KBR Park main gate. Sharsha Reddy who designed it has used a Corten steel base to elevate the sculptor. The made-in-Hyderabad art piece took three weeks to be designed and installed.

From the front, the sculpture depicts an armour for a woman’s body and when looked at from a side angle, it looks like the wings of an angel.

Shubhraa Maheshwari said, “The Flight is a representation of a female guardian angel. Signifying the form of a female warrior, the sculpture also represents the idea of women’s strength, safety, and freedom.” The structure was conceptualized, designed, made and even inaugurated by a woman, she added.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Mayor said the structure brings beauty to KBR Park and its surroundings. She also appreciated FICCI FLO for taking up this initiative alongside their other activities.