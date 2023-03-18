Hyderabad: Hand-Shadow Puppetry workshop concludes at Oxford Grammar School

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Hyderabad: The closing ceremony of the 7-day Hand-Shadow Puppetry workshop, jointly organized by Oxford Grammar School, Deccan Heritage Academy Trust (DHAT), Spoorthi Theater Educational Puppetry Art and Craft (STEPARC), concluded on Friday.

A puppetry show was organised by Frans Hackemers, a famous Dutch puppetry artist and resource person from the Netherlands, who entertained the students and the guests.

Students who took part in the workshop came up with tree and animal puppets and also planted saplings and took pledges to protect the forests and save the planet’s wealth. Participation certificates to students and teachers were handed over by the Salar Jung Museum Director, Dr. A Nagender Reddy. He said that everyone has a responsibility to ensure the ancient arts do not disappear and are passed on to future generations.