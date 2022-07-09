Hyderabad: MCEME hosts 101st convocation ceremony

06:29 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

28 Army Officers graduate as Engineers from MCEME Secunderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: The 101st Convocation Ceremony of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) was conducted at the MCEME Auditorium, Secunderabad.

Lieutenant General Tumul Varma, Director General of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, conferred Bachelor of Technology degrees to 28 graduating Officers of the Technical Entry Scheme Course-37. Lt Komaravolu Adharvan Sameer won the award for the best All Round Student Officer while Lt Shreet Mishra won the DG EME Gold Medal and the Commandant’s Gold Medal for being the first in the Electronics stream.

In his address, Lieutenant General Tumul Varma, said, “with the huge influx of technology into the modern battlefield and the battle frontlines no longer merely restricted to the geographical boundaries of Nation States, the young officers would be called upon to prove their mettle not just in conventional spheres, but also in other domains where their ingenuity and ability to think out of the box would be tested.”

Lieutenant General JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME, exhorted the passing out officers to be constantly aware of the rapid technological challenges which are manifesting themselves on the modern-day battlefield and to be prepared at all times to confront them with innovation and professional acumen.