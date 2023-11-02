Hyderabad: Medicos from OMC win ‘Sweden India Nobel Memorial Quiz’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:43 PM, Thu - 2 November 23

Hyderabad: Medicos from Osmania Medical College (OMC), Dr Sayed Mohammad Hashmi, Dr Hussain Ahmed and Dr Sayed Abdul Mannan have won the national finale of the intercollegiate Sweden India Nobel Memorial Quiz 2023 held at Zakir Hussain Delhi College.

The medicos, who received the prize from Ambassador to Sweden in India, Jan Thesleff, correctly answered a wide array of questions on the Nobel prizes and Sweden.

Students from colleges across the country participated in the quiz and six teams were part of the national quiz round conducted by the quizmasters, Kunal Savarkar and Seema Chari.

“The Quiz was held in five cities across India- Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru with the grand finale in New Delhi,” Jan Thesleff said.

The prize for the quiz champions is a weeklong trip to Sweden, which includes visit to the headquarters of some of the partnering companies, universities and the Nobel Museum.

