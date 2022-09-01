Osmania Medical College’s prestigious annual event OSMECON 2022 held

Hyderabad: Over 2,000 delegates including students, alumni and medical professionals from all over India and abroad, attended the 12th edition of OSMECON-2022, the national undergraduate medical conference, hosted by students from Osmania Medical College (OMC).

The conference provided an array of well curated and insightful topics presented by eminent senior faculty and also acted as a platform for young medicos to showcase their latent talent and innovative research works.

Senior ophthalmologist and founder, LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), Dr GN Rao, who inaugurated the conference, appreciated the OMC students for being research and innovation oriented and said the key to success is time management and discipline. OMC Principal, Dr P.Shashikala Reddy urged MBBS students to pursue their dreams and bring laurels to their alma mater.

The event had contests to evoke competitive spirit besides being an opportunity to enhance knowledge. Senior faculty members delivered lectures on topics including AI in medicine, application of virtual reality in medicine, CAR-T cell immunotherapy, euthanasia etc.

Senior officials from OMC including vice-principal, Dr Kiranmai, Dr Jaya, senior nephrologist, Dr Manisha Sahay and others were present.