Hyderabad: Mega job fair at Osmania University on October 15, 16

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:39 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

More than 250 companies with 20,000 plus job offers to the candidates are expected to take part in the fair.

Hyderabad: A mega job fair ‘Lokeswara Aaradhana’ is being held at Osmania University on October 15 and 16 by Nipuna & Sewa international.

The organisers in a press release said the eligibility for this job fair is from 10th to Degree (for freshers and experienced candidates of 2012 to 2022). More than 250 companies with 20,000 plus job offers to the candidates are expected to take part in the fair.

Nipuna & Sewa International is organizing the event in collaboration with Human Capital Development Center (OU), ABV foundation, Komatireddy Pratheek Foundation, IFIN Global, Telangana Development Forum (TDF), Devaki foundation, RISE foundation, JD Foundation, I Stand For Warriors and technical support by HR Co, the press release added.