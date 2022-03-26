Hyderabad: Osmania Taksh ends on grand note

Published Date - 09:11 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Hyderabad: The three day Osmania Taksh – 2022 concluded with an extravagant cultural event held at the Landscape Garden on the Osmania University (OU) campus here on Saturday.

Addressing a 5,000-strong crowd on a final day of the event, National Sahitya Akademi awardee, eminent lyricist and MLC Goreti Venkanna said the real good poetry emerges from being closer to nature and lessons learnt from life and lessons learnt from life manifests in words.

Venkanna said the market economy has distorted real poetry. Lauding stalwarts like Krishna Sastri from whom he drew inspiration he spiced his talk with songs and said it’s a challenge to take forward the university in the face of corporatisation.

Earlier, OU Vice Chancellor, Prof D Ravinder urged students to nurture a positive attitude and yearn for a change. He exhorted the audience to be the ambassadors of the university and wanted them to be leaders not followers.

Explaining the rationale behind Osmania Taksh-2022, he said it was envisaged to showcase the activities and achievements of the department and research centres.

Radha Mohan, an eminent classical dancer based at Mumbai performed the opening act. She expressed her elation for having got a chance to perform in the alma mater of her husband and son. The prize winners of the inter-collegiate competition performed and received the certificates.

