Hyderabad: Meghalaya MLAs attend public policy workshops at ISB

The workshop was organised by the Bharti Institute of Public Policy at ISB along with the Meghalaya Institute of Governance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB), in association with the Government of Meghalaya, successfully conducted the third fully residential public policy workshop for Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from Meghalaya. The workshop was organised by the Bharti Institute of Public Policy at ISB along with the Meghalaya Institute of Governance.

The Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas A Sangma, the Leader of the Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, the Government Chief Whip, Nujorki Sungoh, and the Opposition Chief Whip, Saleng A Sangma, along with 35 MLAs and 20 officials attended the workshop.

These workshops at ISB would help Meghalaya’s MLAs develop innovative entrepreneurship and investment ecosystems in the state, a press release said. The MLAs were also trained in ways in which they could improve livelihoods in tribal belts and rural areas across the state.

The workshop had introductory session by Aarushi Jain, Policy Director of the Bharti Institute of Public Policy, followed by a series of sessions led by eminent speakers, including Amarjeet Sinha, IAS (Retd.) former Advisor to the Prime Minister, and Venu Rajamony, former Ambassador of India to the Netherlands and Prof. Ashwini Chhatre, Executive Director, Bharti Institute of Public Policy.