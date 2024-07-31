Hyderabad Metro commuters to experience ‘Mass Surprise’ from “Mr. Bachchan” Ravi Teja

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 03:29 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a unique marketing move, the team behind Ravi Teja’s upcoming film ‘Mr. Bachchan’ has planned a special “mass surprise” for Hyderabad metro travelers starting Wednesday.

Taking to their social media accounts, the movie team said:

“Dear Hyderabadis, Mass Maharaaj @RaviTeja_offl will accompany you on your metro train rides with his voice. Wait for the ‘MASS SURPRISE’ in your journey from today (sic),”.

Post the announcement, fans are excited with speculation is rife that Ravi Teja himself might lend his voice to the metro announcements, and are eager to learn how it would sound. Many opine that this adds a special touch to the daily commute if it continues.

Directed by Harish Shankar, and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, ‘Mr. Bachchan’ gears up for a global theatrical release on August 15. It marks the debut of young actor Bhagyashri Borse in Telugu cinema. The film’s music is composed by Mickey J Meyer.

Dear Hyderabadis,

Mass Maharaaj @RaviTeja_offl will accompany you on your metro train rides with his voice 🔊 Wait for the ‘MASS SURPRISE’ in your journey from today💥💥#MrBachchan GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON AUGUST 15th ❤️‍🔥#MassReunion

Mass Maharaaj @RaviTeja_offl… pic.twitter.com/WKSktnbkIh — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) July 31, 2024