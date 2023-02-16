Hyderabad metro ferries 1.9 crore passengers during 46-day Numaish

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:33 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: A record 1.9 crore passengers got onto the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) trains from January 1 to February 15, with about 11 lakh riders using it to reach the 46-day All India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, at Nampally.

According to officials, Gandhi Bhavan metro station, which was just a stone’s throw away from the exhibition, remained the popular station during the period.

For the benefit of people visiting the expo, metro officials extended train services on corridor one or the red line (LB Nagar to Miyapur) and corridor three or the blue line (Nagole to Raidurg).

The last train started from respective terminal stations at 12 midnight and reached the final destinations by about 1 am.

Numaish ended with an overwhelming turnout on Wednesday. It had around 2,300 stalls with traders from different parts of the country showcasing their products. From apparel, handicrafts, and electronic goods to dry fruits, perfumes, and whatnot, were lined up.