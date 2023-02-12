Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase III in BRS third term, says KT Rama Rao

Under Phase III, the government would consider extending the Metro Rail up to Ramoji Film City and other parts of the city.

09:19 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday said the BRS government would take up the third phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project after coming to power for the third consecutive time in the Assembly elections in December this year. Under Phase III, the government would consider extending the Metro Rail up to Ramoji Film City and other parts of the city.

While the proposed Airport metro corridor would be completed within three years, efforts were on to complete the pending works of the first phase of the Metro Rail in the Old City soon, he said.

In response to a question raised by MLC Egge Mallesham and MS Prabhakar Rao during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council here on Sunday, the Minister said the expansion of Hyderabad Metro Rail was taken up as a priority in a phased manner. Under the first phase, construction of 69 km of total 72 km was completed. “We are completing the project as a priority notwithstanding the Centre’s non-cooperation and delay in release of funds,” he said.

The Centre is yet to release Rs.254 crore from its contribution of Rs.1,458 crore for the first phase of works. The second phase would be taken up in two stages covering a stretch of 62 km. Under the first stage of the second phase, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had recently laid the foundation stone for the 31 km Airport metro. The project costing Rs 6,250 crore would be a completely State-funded project. As part of second stage of the project, the 28 km stretch from BHEL to Lakdikapul and 5 km stretch from LB Nagar to Nagole, would be taken up.

“The detailed project report has been sent to the Centre seeking allocation of funds for second stage of the project. But there has been no response,” he said.

Rama Rao said Rs.500 crore was allocated for completion of the Metro Rail project in the Old City, where about Rs.100 crore would be spent for road expansion and property acquisition. The HMR authorities were already asked not to hike fares without consulting the State government, he added.