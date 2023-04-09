Hyderabad Metro Rail services extended for IPL match

Hyderabad Metro Rail services have extended till 12:30 am in view of IPL match between SRH and PBKS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In view of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad Metro Rail has decided to extend its services on Sunday for the convenience of commuters.

The services have extended till 12:30 am. The last train will depart from the Stadium Metro Station (blue line). The release stated that during this extended period, entries will be allowed only at Stadium Metro Station, and exits will be available at all other metro stations.