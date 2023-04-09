Hyderabad Police to hold ‘Annual Cybersecurity Knowledge Summit’ on April 12

Industry experts, government officials, and thought leaders would discuss the current state of cybersecurity at the Hyderabad Annual Cybersecurity Knowledge Summit-2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:54 AM, Sun - 9 April 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police and The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) will be holding Hyderabad Annual Cybersecurity Knowledge Summit – 2023, on April 12.

Minister for IT, KT Rama Rao will be Chief Guest for the event. Industry experts, government officials, and thought leaders would discuss the current state of cybersecurity and strategies for building the ‘talent and addressing skill gaps’ in the field and to protect businesses from cyber threats during the event.

Chairman of HCSC and Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C. V. Anand said, “Cybercrime, the new endemic, has infiltrated every aspect of our society now more than ever. So, we must unite and commit to being vigilant and informed citizens and businesses.”

Chaitanya Gorrepati, Secretary General, HCSC, said, “This summit serves as an excellent opportunity for professionals and experts from various fields to come together and address the pressing challenges in cybersecurity. We look forward to fruitful discussions and innovative solutions that will drive our collective efforts in safeguarding our digital assets.”

The event will have different sessions on various themes like improving community awareness, making every citizen a cyber warrior and a fireside chat with a sports personality; grooming the cyber talent for the future, a panel discussion, business cybersecurity – protecting the digital landscape, a panel discussion and fireside chat with a Tollywood movie personality on trolling and cyberbullying.

For more information about the event and to register, please visit https://forms.gle/RYC4jBFEtfYZudGi7.

