Hyderabad Metro Rail services resume

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:33 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has announced that services will be restored from 6:35 pm on Friday. “We will restore metro train services in about 15 minutes from now (from 6.35 pm onwards),” the HMR said in a statement.

Metro services were suspended in the afternoon following violent protest at Secunderabad Railway Station.

