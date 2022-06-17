Hyderabad Metro rail suspends operations till further notice

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:38 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Due to protests in the city against Agnipath scheme, the Hyderabad Metro Rail on Friday has suspended all operations till further notice.

“Passengers are informed that due to some disturbance in the city, all operations in all three lines of Hyderabad Metro Rail stand suspended till further notice. Passengers are advised to take care and make alternate arrangements,” HMR stated.

Tension prevailed in the Secunderabad Railway Station when several youngsters staged a protest against the Central government’s Armed Forces recruitment scheme Agnipath. Hundreds of protestors barged into the railway tracks and platforms damaging the food stalls, luggages, and partially torching a goods compartment. A few two-wheelers too were set on fire.

