Hyderabad: Mild tension after group enters Qutb Shahi era mosque, performs rituals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Raidurgam after a group of people performed some rituals on a piece of land claimed to be endowed to a Qutb Shahi era mosque, on Sunday morning.

According to the police, a group of persons entered through a gate of a mosque located at Mallkam Cheruvu and went into an isolated area. The group allegedly performed some rituals before leaving the place.

On coming to know about it, several people gathered at the mosque and informed the TS Wakf Board officials about it. AIMIM legislator from Karwan, Kauser Mohiuddin spoke to the senior officials of the Cyberabad police and the Ranga Reddy district administration who assured to do a survey on Monday at the spot and resolve the issue. “The trespass has been noticed and the matter escalated to the appropriate level,” Kauser Mohiuddin said.

DCP Madhapur K Shilpavalli said there is some confusion over boundary of a temple and a mosque that resulted in the incident. “On Monday GHMC and Revenue Department officials will visit the place and conduct a survey. A police picket is posted to prevent any trouble,” the official said.