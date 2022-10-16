Cyberabad traffic police help Group-1 prelims exam candidates

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police on Sunday went beyond the call of duty and helped three women candidates, who had ended up at the wrong centre for the Group-I Services preliminary examination, to reach the right centre, that too on time.

One of the candidates, on reaching Pragathi Degree College, realised that she was actually assigned to take the exam at Chaitanya Degree College, Kukatpally. With time running out and candidates not being allowed inside centres if they reached past the declared time of 10.15 am, the woman panicked and desperately searched around for ways to reach her designated centre. It was at this time that a constable of the Cyberabad Task Force, who was deployed at the centre, came forward and offered to drop her at the assigned centre on a police motorcycle.

Winding his way through the morning traffic, which was quite heavy despite it being a Sunday, the constable ensured that the woman reached her centre in time. The grateful candidate couldn’t stop thanking him as she rushed in to appear for the test.

In a separate incident, Kukatpally traffic Inspector Nagesh helped two candidates who got confused about their exam centre and reached the wrong one. Nagesh, on coming to know about their dilemma, arranged to drop them in a vehicle of Madhapur ACP (Traffic) Hanumantha Rao and ensured that they reached the centre in time and wrote the test.

Candidates appearing for the test were told well in advance to reach the centre two hours prior to commencement of the test, which would start at 10.30 am. They would be allowed into the centres from 8.30 am and the last entry into the centre was capped at 10.15 am to facilitate capturing of biometric attendance prior to test.