Hyderabad: Mild tension at Kishanbagh over cattle transportation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:32 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Kishanbagh in old city late on Wednesday night when some persons tried to stop a container truck carrying cattle.

According to the police, a truck was travelling from Rajendranagar towards Ramnaspura slaughter house when a few persons tried to stop it at Attapur. When the driver did not stop, the local police was informed who then chased the truck till Kishanbagh and it was finally stopped.

Soon a group of persons stood in front of the truck and demanded the police check it and shift the cattle to a shed as it was allegedly being illegally transported. Noticing the commotion hundreds of people from other community gathered at the place and sensing trouble police reinforcements were directed to the spot.

The police used mild force to disperse the gatherings and later shifted the truck to Rajendranagar.

