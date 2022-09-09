Hyderabad: Mild tension at MJ Market after man tries to confront Assam CM

Hyderabad: A man wearing a pink stole created a flutter at Moazzam Jahi Market when he tried to confront the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and pulled the mic on the stage.
The incident happened when Himanta Biswa Sarma was on the stage and was to address the procession. The CM was immediately shifted to a safer place. However, the incident led to a scuffle between groups.
Biswa Sarma was in the city as a chief guest at Ganesh idol immersion Shobhayatra. He was invited by Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti.