Ganesh immersion: Centralised procession in Hyderabad gathers pace

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:50 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Hyderabad: The centralized Ganesh immersion procession gathered pace after the Balapur Ganesh made its way to the Chandrayangutta main road after traversing through Balapur village and Gurram Cheruvu road.

Accompanied by devotees and youth dancing to drum beats, the Balapur Ganesh procession started around 11.30 a.m from the village.

As the reports of the Balapur Ganesh beginning its journey reached the pandal organizers in the city, most of them set out with their smaller processions. Several idols are now lined up on the Chandrayangutta to Charminar road and will make their way to Hussain Sagar.

It being a Friday, the police are making elaborate security arrangements. Friday prayers at the Mecca Masjid ended a few minutes ago. Religious scholars and community elders had appealed to the people to attend prayers at local mosques and adhering to the calls, there was just a small turnout at the Mecca Masjid.

A 25,000 strong police force is ensuring security to the citizens and the procession is monitored with help of drones and surveillance cameras from the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Since last night several idols have already made their way to the Hussain Sagar.