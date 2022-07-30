Hyderabad: Minor girl raped by daily wage worker in Ibrahimpatnam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man in Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts, police said here on Saturday.

The suspect, Swamy (21), a daily wage worker from the same neighbourhood where the 14-year-old girl lived, had on a pretext of sending her to a nearby shop, called her into his house and raped her.

He also threatened her not to reveal it to anyone, or he would harm her and family. When the girl’s mother on noticing behavioural changes in her enquired, the girl narrated about it.

Based on a complaint, the Ibrahimpatnam police booked a case and are investigating. Efforts are on to arrest Swamy, who is absconding.