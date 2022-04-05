Hyderabad: Missing infant found murdered, father detained

Published Date - 04:10 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: A nine-month old child, who was reported missing from her house on Sunday, was found dead in a secluded spot at Shadnagar on the city outskirts on Monday. Police said she was killed by her father.

Naresh and Rajini, both construction workers from Bapangutta Thanda in Shadnagar lived with their baby daughter Priya.

According to the police, the couple approached the police on Sunday and lodged a complaint saying the child was missing. The police booked a case and started searching for her and on Monday, found her body amidst the bushes in Kishan Nagar. She had a head injury.

Based on strong suspicion, Naresh was detained and he confessed to the killing. The police are trying to find out the reason and whether the mother was involved.

