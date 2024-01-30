Hyderabad: Missing teen still remains untraced

Hyderabad: A 12th grade student of a private school who went missing a fortnight ago from Jubilee Hills, is yet to be traced.

Jayesh Kanodia (17), according to the family members had left the house in Kamalapuri Colony on January 17, to bring eye test results from an eye hospital in Srinagar Colony. He has not returned home since then.

Worried about him, Jayesh’s family approached the police who booked a case of kidnap and took up investigation. He was last seen at Ahmedabad railway station on January 23.

The Jubilee Hills Police have also issued a statement asking for the public’s help and cooperation with this investigation. They requested citizens to share any information regarding Jayesh.