Woman, son killed as lorry dashes bike in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 January 2024, 01:44 PM

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A woman and her son were killed on the spot, while her husband sustained serious injuries when a lorry hit a motorbike at a check post of the forest department in Asifabad town on Sunday.

Asifabad police said that Shaik Banu (35) and her son Shaik Asif (16) from Bhattupalli in Kaghaznagar mandal died on the spot. Her husband was wounded grievously in the mishap. He was shifted to a hospital in Asifabad. His medical condition is learnt to be critical. All of them were returning to their home at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, Asifabad MLA Kova Laxma inspected the spot of the accident and instructed the officials to provide better treatment to the injured person. She asked them to take steps to prevent road mishaps in the town.

A hit and run case was registered against the driver of the lorry, who was absconding following the accident.