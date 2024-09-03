Hyderabad: MLRIT hosts Smart India Internal Hackathon

Manoj Badagharwala from Badagharwala Tech Pvt Ltd and Akash Rao Mallareddy, Senior Project Analyst at Searce Inc. mentored and guided students through the ideation and development process.

Hyderabad: Close to 67 teams presented their innovative and sustainable solutions for different problem statements in the Smart India Internal Hackathon conducted by MLR Institute of Technology (MLRIT), Dundigal on Tuesday.

Organised with the assistance of Student Council of Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), the Hackathon featured innovative solutions out of which 30 teams were short listed from the institution. Students were evaluated according to their presentation, feasibility, problem solving capability and long-term usage of the solution by an esteemed panel of judges, a press release said.

Secretary, MLRIT, Marri Rajshekar Reddy appreciated the students for their enthusiasm in the internal hackathon, which essentially provided youngsters a platform to demonstrate their talent and entrepreneurial ideas.

The hackathon was coordinated by Dr. Yelamasetti Balram and Shubhangi Rao. Principal Dr. K. Srinivas Rao, faculty mentors and students were present.