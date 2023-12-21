Hyderabad: MLRIT organises National IP Yatra 2023 on IPRs, MSMEs

21 December 23

Hyderabad: The MLR Institute of Technology organized the National IP Yatra 2023, an initiative of the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, for enhancing awareness on Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) among the MSMEs and to encourage creative intellectual endeavor in the Indian economy.

Over 175 MSMEs, startups, entrepreneurs and faculty members of various academic institutions were provided necessary skills to patent and grow their ideas and enterprises. Industry mentors briefed about major forms of IPRs and the rights, which can be used if the entrepreneur has a marketable product.

MLRIT Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy spoke about the importance of patents and the effect of patents on the Indian economy. MLRIT Secretary and Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajashekhar Reddy said the main motive of the programme was to create awareness on IPRs and role they play in day to day life.